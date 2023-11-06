Driver Caused 'Near-Fatal' Injuries Fleeing From Secret Service Police In DC: Feds

Shaquille Taylor, 27, has been convicted by a jury for the May 2022 aggravated assault of a man in the intersection of 12th Street and Massachusetts Ave. NW, authorities announced.

According to prosecutors, at around 2 a.m. on May 6, 2022, a Secret Service police officer attempted to stop Taylor's Nissan Altima in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and 17th Street NW; however, he had different plans in mind and wasn't going down quietly.

After partially getting out of the Nissan, officials say that Taylor then got back in and sped away at speeds approaching 100 mph before running a red light and crashing into a green Jaguar being driven by a different motorist, causing what were described as "near-fatal injuries."

While investigating the crash, a weapon was also found in the front passenger floorboard of the Nissan, police noted.

Taylor was found guilty at trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to:

Aggravated assault while armed;

Assault with a dangerous weapon;

Fleeing a law enforcement officer;

Malicious destruction of property.

He was also acquitted of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a license, and lesser firearms offenses.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced in mid-January.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.