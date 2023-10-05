Dozens Of Fugitives In DMV Behind Bars After Three-Day 'Operation Trident',' Officials Say

"Operation Trident" reached it's conclusion on Thursday, Oct. 5, which landed local and federal officials with 48 suspects in custody, many of whom were on supervised release or on probation for previous offenses.

"Together we captured 48 violent fugitives," Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office said. "We're grateful to our federal and local partners for working with us this week and every week to combat the scourge of violence plaguing our communities."

Of the 48 arrests, there were a total of 96 charges levied against the wanted suspects, including fugitives from justice, federal warrants, parole/probation violations, and weapons offenses.

“Violent crime within the District is predominantly driven by a small number of individuals,” acting Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith stated. “This week’s operation was a significant step towards combating this violence and bringing peace back to our neighborhoods.”

Agencies involved in the busts include:

Metropolitan Police Department;

US Marshals Service;

FBI;

Court Service and Offender Supervision Agency.

"We are incredibly grateful to our law enforcement partners’ concerted efforts to arrest individuals who have outstanding warrants, the bulk of which were issued because these individuals violated the terms of their pretrial release or probation,” US Attorney Matthew Graves added.

“In several of these arrests, firearms were recovered from the person or close by the person, providing more evidence of what we already know: people are arming themselves while they are under supervision. This is unacceptable and must be addressed.”

