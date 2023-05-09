District Man Gets Prison Time For Recording Hate Crime Of LGBTQ+ Community Member

Anthony Duncan, of Washington, DC, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 9 to 18 months in prison after he was found guilty of assault with significant bodily injury on Monday, Feb. 27, for assaulting a pedestrian in May 2022.

He was convicted in February following a trial in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors say that on May 21, 2022, the victim was walking home from a Bocce Ball game on 15th Street in Northwest, DC, when he was confronted by Duncan, who was a stranger to him at the time.

Duncan proceeded to accuse his victim of directing a sexually suggestive act toward him, and stated that he took offense, though the victim always vehemently denied making any advance toward the stranger.

According to officials, as Duncan confronted the victim for the perceived unwanted advance, he took out his cell phone, and recorded himself physically attacking the man.

Duncan broke the victim’s nose and teeth, which required multiple stitches to stop the bleeding, they said. Duncan also called the victim a derogatory gay slur several times as he attacked him.

No motive for the hate crime was ever provided by investigators.

