District Man Charged With Child Cruelty While On Pre-Trial Release For Shooting At Teen: Feds

Darnell Lamont Savoy, 24, is back behind bars less than two months before he was set to face a trial for shooting at a teen during a targeted attack, federal authorities announced this week.

Savoy was charged with:

Unlawful possession of a firearm;

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

Carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense;

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device;

Second-degree cruelty to children.

The charges contained in a federal indictment filed this week are in addition to a case charged in Superior Court in connection with the 2018 shooting of the 14-year-old, and a subsequent 2022 stabbing that Savoy allegedly committed while under indictment – and on pretrial release – for the shooting, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Savoy was released from custody in 2021 and placed in home confinement while awaiting trial for assault with intent to kill while armed.

In that case, the teen was sitting in a car with his father, when Savoy drove up with two other men who began shooting, believing the vehicle contained individuals involved in the murder of a member of Savoy’s crew.

Savoy had been released pending his trial, which is still set to begin in April.

In the latest indictment, it is alleged that on Oct. 11, 2022, Savoy stabbed a person during an argument, and he was tracked down days later in the Southern Avenue SE, where he was staying with a woman and her 3-year-old child.

During a search of the home, officers recovered a plastic bag containing 4.55 grams of an off-white powder, a digital scale with white powder residue, a red cut straw with white powder residue, and a two-pack of naloxone.

There were also 27 zip baggies with an off-white powder weighing a total of 7.3 grams, 29 blue bills stamped M30, 16 red zip baggies containing an off-white powder weighing nearly 5 grams, and $473 in cash found in a jacket.

Officers also found a loaded, unregistered, semi-automatic Glock 30, with 23 rounds in a 30 round capacity magazine.

The fentanyl found in the home was in the common area of the apartment that the 3-year-old had access to, which could have led to an overdose of the child, prosecutors said.

It remains under investigation by the FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department

