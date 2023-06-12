Details Released In Shooting Near Preschool That Brought Police To Arlington Block

Arlington's Chase Smith displayed a handgun during an argument with another man around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 on the 2200 block of S. Kenmore Street, county police said.

The two began physically fighting over the gun, during which a shot was fired, police said. Smith ran from the scene but was found on 22nd Street S., and arrested, police said.

The victim and suspect were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained during the fight. Smith was charged with Attempted Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Discharge of a Firearm within 1,000 feet of a School and is being held on a $3,500 secured bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

