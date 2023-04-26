DC Police Chief Stepping Away Unexpectedly (DEVELOPING)

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III unexpectedly announced his retirement from the agency, reportedly to move on to a new role in the FBI.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Contee’s move on Wednesday, April 26, after he served more than three decades with the department, praising his handling of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, which happened days after he assumed office.

“Since his first week on the job, and over the past 33 years, he has been making Washington, DC incredibly proud,” she wrote in a statement. “I want to congratulate (him) on his retirement and thank him for his service to DC - for leading MPD with passion and purpose.

“He has pushed our criminal justice system to do more and be better. He has led MPD through an incredibly challenging time for our country - from the pandemic to January 6th and navigating the effects of a shrinking department during a time when gun violence is exploding across the nation.”

A DC native who grew up in Carver Langston, Contee has been a part of the department since he joined MPD as a cadet when he was 17 years old.

“(Contee) has been a phenomenal ambassador of what it means to be a police officer in DC - brilliant, compassionate, and determined to build a DC where all people feel safe and are safe.”

Bowser concluded her statement by quoting the soon-to-be former chief himself.

“We know that the Chief has a motto: ‘Excellence is transferrable,’” she mused. “And we know he will leave behind a team of leaders and officers ready to continue serving DC at the highest levels.”

Phil Mendelson, the Chairman of the DC Council, expressed his surprise by Contee’s sudden and abrupt retirement, though he wished him well as the region embarks on a search to find the chief’s replacement.

“I am shocked at the news of Police Chief Contee’s decision to leave the MPD,” he said. “I am sorry to see him leave after more than three decades of service to the District.

“The council stands ready to work with Mayor Bowser to find the best candidate to succeed (him),” Mendelson continued. “I am hopeful that the Mayor will take this opportunity to find a leader who is willing to try new approaches to law enforcement and new strategies to fight violent crime.”

Contee has not publicly comment about his apparent retirement.

