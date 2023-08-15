Mostly Cloudy 87°

DC Man Busted For Possessing, Distributing Child Porn For Years

Police say that a multi-agency investigation led to the apprehension of a Southeast DC man on multiple child pornography charges.

Metropolitan police arrested the man following a joint investigation. Photo Credit: Facebook/Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
The Metropolitan Police Department announced that Michael Humphrey, 41, was arrested by local and federal officers following an investigation into the distribution of child porn in the region.

It is alleged that between August 2020 and the end of July this year, Humphrey transported, possessed, and distributed child pornography.

He was arrested on a warrant in DC, police say, and he was charged with transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

No information about his next court appearance was released by the department. 

