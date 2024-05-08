DC Driver Tops $20K Virginia Lottery Win With $50K Windfall In Maryland

An anonymous Lottery player going by the moniker "H.B.," a regular Lottery player who travels throughout the DMV region for his job, is feeling lucky following his latest win, though he is no stranger to five-figure wins.

"H.B." said that he drives all over Maryland, Virginia, and DC for his work, and he occasionally stops by certain stores to grab scratch-of tickets in each jurisdiction.

His visit to the 7-Eleven on North Point Boulevard in Baltimore before picking up his customer turned out to be a fortuitous one.

With a few minutes to spare, the driver said that he decided to scratch the $10 instant ticket inside the store, where he found an "autowin" symbol attached with a $50,000 prize underneath.

“At first, I didn’t believe it. And I said, ‘Let me look at it again," "H.B." mused.

“I won $20,000 on a scratch-off in Virginia, but it was not $50,000,” he said with a smile while collecting his winnings at Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

With his big win, the driver says he plans to pay off some bills and might spend the rest on a new ride.

