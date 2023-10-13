Convicted Murderer Heading Back To Prison For Trafficking Drugs In Northwest DC: Feds

District native Harold Augostus Stone, 48, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base for an operation that centered in the area of 7th Street and O Street NW, authorities announced.

He was one of 20 people charged in connection to the open-air drug market on the corner of 7th and O Street.

According to court documents, in 2021, members of the Metropolitan Police Department and FBI began investigating the sale of drugs when they found the group of suspects gathering in the area regularly to sell cocaine base, fentanyl, and other controlled substances.

That investigation led them to Stone - also known as "Bankroll" - who was arrested by US Park Police in May 2022 while in possession of a satchel with six knotted bags weighing 98 grams and $3,242 in cash.

Prosecutors made note that Stone has a prior conviction for first-degree murder while armed in connection to a DC slaying in 1992, but his sentenced was reduced under the District's "Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act," and he was released in 2020.

He also has a previous conviction for assault with a deadly weapon in Virginia.

In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered that Stone serve five years probation once he is released.

