Convicted Killer Accused Of Sexually Abusing Clients At DC Drug Treatment Program: Authorities

Dyrell Muhammad, also known as “Dyrell Gamble,” 56, has been charged for allegedly exposing himself and having clients grope him while he was working for a mental health treatment program, according to authorities.

Prosecutors say that in August 2021, Muhammad was working for RAP (Regional Addiction Prevention), Inc., a residential substance use and mental health treatment program that is based in DC.

On Aug. 4, 2021, it is alleged that he approached one client in an elevator, at which point he grasped a hand and placed it on his genitals through his clothing. It is further alleged that he then placed the client’s hand on his exposed penis.

Officials said that days later he abused a second client, and he was arrested after a yearlong investigation on Aug. 25 last year and later released pending his trial.

This isn’t the first time Muhammad has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

In August 2001, Muhammad was convicted of first-degree murder while armed for a 1998 incident, where he was sentenced to a term of 35 years to life in prison.

After 22 years behind bars, he was released under the “COVID-19 Response Supplemental Emergency Amendment Act of 2020, and placed on five years’ supervised probation in 2020.

He did not make the most of his freedom.

In this case, Muhammad was arraigned on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse for the events that happened in August 2021.

If convicted, Muhammad faces up to five years in prison on each sexual abuse charge.

