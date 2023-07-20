College Football Player From DC Stars On USA's Love Island: 'Let The Dog Loose'

That's what Keenan Annuay says about himself, anyway.

The 23-year-old Washington DC college football player is among the five islanders on Season Five of "Love Island USA." Set in Fiji, the features a new group of "sexy singles" searching for love in a villa.

They must couple up with other islanders who arrive over the course of the season. If they're not in a couple, they could be booted from the island.

Annuay is a rising senior at Morehouse College, where he studies communication and is a wide receiver on the football team.

"Football has been everything for the majority of my life," Annuay says on the show's preview. "I'm a dog on and off the field. I let the dog loose when it comes to chasing these girls and I’m going after what I want."

We'll see about that, Keenan.

Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock.

