Partly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

College Football Player From DC Stars On USA's Love Island: 'Let The Dog Loose'

He's a dog, on and off the field.

Islanders Keenan Annuay and Vickala Gray appear to couple up.
Islanders Keenan Annuay and Vickala Gray appear to couple up. Photo Credit: Lila Seeley/Peacock
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

That's what Keenan Annuay says about himself, anyway.

The 23-year-old Washington DC college football player is among the five islanders on Season Five of "Love Island USA." Set in Fiji, the features a new group of "sexy singles" searching for love in a villa.

They must couple up with other islanders who arrive over the course of the season. If they're not in a couple, they could be booted from the island.

Annuay is a rising senior at Morehouse College, where he studies communication and is a wide receiver on the football team.

"Football has been everything for the majority of my life," Annuay says on the show's preview. "I'm a dog on and off the field. I let the dog loose when it comes to chasing these girls and I’m going after what I want."

We'll see about that, Keenan.

Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE