Carjacker Used Stolen Uber To Terrorize Drivers During 35-Minute Crime Spree In DC: Feds

Dallas McKinney was arraigned on an indictment returned by a Superior Court grand jury charging him for a violent string of armed carjacking through several neighborhoods in Southeast DC that were reported over the course of approximately 35 minutes.

On Sept. 29 last year, it is alleged that McKinney carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint in the Eastern Market neighborhood, threatening both the Uber driver and his passenger.

Approximately 20 minutes later, McKinney and a second man used the stolen Uber to try to commit another armed carjacking near Branch and Pennsylvania Avenues SE, investigators said.

According to prosecutors, 15 minutes later, McKinney and his co-conspirator then committed a third armed carjacking at the corner of Alabama and Massachusetts Avenues SE.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department arrested McKinney that afternoon in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE, not far from the two stolen vehicles.

At the time he was apprehended, McKinney had a tan Glock 19X 9mm pistol loaded with an extended magazine and equipped with a “giggle switch” or “auto sear,” a device used to make a semi-automatic weapon automatic, officials said.

McKinney was charged with:

Three counts of armed carjacking;

Four counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Assault with a dangerous weapon;

Two counts of unauthorized use o a vehicle during a crime of violence;

Carrying a pistol without a license.

He is being held without bond pending his trial.

