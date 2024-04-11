Camille Ceasar didn't go down quietly and will have a new place to stay behind bars after she was arrested for pointing a gun at officers during an eviction situation that escalated rapidly, officials say.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday afternoon, officers and members of the US Marshals Service were called to assist in the eviction of Ceasar from her apartment in the 4000 block of Cathedral Avenue NW.

When Marshals knocked on the door, announcing their intention to serve the eviction, police say that Ceasar began threatening to shoot them, at which point MPD officers responded to the building and declared a barricade.

Investigators noted that on two occasions during the standoff, which lasted hours, Ceasar allegedly brandished a gun and pointed it at officers. A handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition were later found in the apartment.

Officers were ultimately able to safely place Ceasar under arrest, charging her with two counts of assault on a police officer and threats to kidnap or injure a person.

No details about her initial court appearance have been released by the department.

