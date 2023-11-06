Bright Fireball Above East Coast Was Meteor: NASA

A bright fireball that bolted across East Coast skies on Thursday, Nov. 2 was, in fact, a meteor, NASA confirmed.

The meteor was spotted in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, NASA said.

"An analysis of their accounts, combined with information from the World Trade Center and Onset EarthCams, indicates that the meteor first appeared 65 miles above a point in the Atlantic Ocean 81 miles from Smith Point on Long Island," according to a release from NASA.

"Moving south of east at 116,000 miles per hour, it traveled some 83 miles through the upper atmosphere before disintegrating 49 miles above the ocean."

The American Meteor Society for providing the eyewitness accounts.

Have footage of the meteor? Click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.