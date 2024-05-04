Crystal City Underground Mall To Close, Reports Say

The Arlington mall's property owner, JBG Smith, told the Washington Business Journal this week that all remaining stores in the shopping center are required to close by October.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to close the retail operation of the Crystal City Underground," according to a statement by JBG Smith published by multiple media outlets.

"As the retail landscape has shifted and as National Landing has continued to evolve, it has become apparent that the Underground retail concept is no longer financially sustainable. We are working with tenants as they relocate, offering flexibility during this period of transition."

Daily Voice has reached out to JBG Smith for comment.

Located below skyscrapers, office buildings and a bustling neighborhood of Arlington, the underground shopping mall was considered a "turn of the century shopping village" comprised of 40 stores when it opened in 1976, according to a report by the Washington Post, published at the time.

With Amazon's HQ2 going up, the area has changed drastically, and the charming shops of Crystal City Underground, many of which were small businesses and locally-owned for years, have seen a steady decline, according to various news reports.

Local residents lamented the closing of the shopping center in sharing memories and news reports on social media.

