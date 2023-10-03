Black Belt Congressman Got His Sushi Dinner Back After Being Carjacked In DC

US Capitol Police are on the hunt for three suspects who carjacked Congressman Henry Cuellar outside his home near the Capitol on Monday night.

Cuellar endured a terrifying ordeal outside his DC home in the Navy Yard neighborhood, when three men — at least two of whom were armed — approached him and demanded that he hand over his car keys.

All three were wearing masks, according to investigators, and they were wearing black clothing.

"(The suspects) swarmed (his) vehicle, pointed firearms in his face and demanded the key's to the car," he reported to police.

Cuellar, who is reportedly a black belt in karate, told several media outlets that he chose to stay calm in the situation and just comply with his assailants' demands.

"I was coming home from the Capitol and parked in front of the apartment complex when three guys came up with guns ... And I quickly analyzed the situation. I have a black belt and know what to do with it," he told MSNBC.

"I looked to my left and someone had a gun, then a guy had a gun to my right, and there was a third guy behind me so I had to stay calm," he continued. "So I gave them the car keys."

Cuellar said that his car, phone, and everything else — including his dinner — was taken without incident, though the law enforcement advocate praised both the Capitol Police and Metro Police departments for helping him recover everything, even the sushi, in just a few hours.

"You have to stay calm under the situation, so I gave them the key and they took off. Within minutes the police were there," he added. They moved very fast.

"What really got me upset is that they stole my sushi."

Capitol Police are now attempting to track down the three suspects, and issued an alert on Tuesday afternoon.

"We have a number of leads," US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said. "Our investigators are forcused, determined, and working around the clock.'

A witness said that the three men were in knit caps and ski masks. They were described as being around 5-foot-10 Black men who were "around the age of 16 due to their build."

"They had masks ... but you could see they were young," Cuellar said to C-SPAN. "I don't think they knew who I was."

Cuellar represents a portion of South Texas near the Mexican border.

The incident remains under investigation by Capitol Police. Check Daily Voice for updates when new information is released.

