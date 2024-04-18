Benjamin Robertson, 33, of DC, was indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia this week on multiple charges following the fatal crash involving Bing Wong that also injured a minor, federal authorities announced on Thursday.

Robertson, was arrested and charged last year with murder for a fatal crash on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, just blocks from the White House that took the life of Wong, a Philadelphia native.

The crash happened as Robertson was attempting to evade US Secret Service officers who sought to pull him over for an expired registration near the Washington Memorial at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

Lt. Paul Mayhair of the US Secret Service Uniformed Division said at the time that officers attempted to stop Robertson, who initially acquiesced, but then sped away on 17th Street, through a red light and struck at least two people in the crosswalk, including Wong.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on July 12, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, confirmed that one of the men - later identified as Wong - struck by the hit-and-run driver died from his injuries at an area hospital.

Wong was remembered as "a kind, quiet man of few words and enjoyed spending time with his family. He lived his life to the fullest, and that's exactly what he did with his family on July 12, 2023," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote last year.

"Words can't express how much his family is at a loss with his presence — a moment with his family caused a considerable turn and a day they will never forget," they added. "Bing was also known in his community to be friendly, charismatic, and loved helping others around him."

Robertson was indicted by a grand jury with second-degree murder of a senior citizen, assault with a dangerous weapon committed against a minor, fleeing a law enforcement officer, tampering with physical evidence, and destroying property.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 29.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.