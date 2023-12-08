Aunt, Grandma Charged With Murder In Spotsy After Infant Tests Positive For Fentanyl: Sheriff

Last week, an emergency call was made in Spotsylvania regarding a 9-month-old girl who had stopped breathing inside a home in the 6500 block of Venison Drive.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the girl's mother brought her three children to be cared for by her aunt Stephanie Diamonde and grandmother Ilona Foster, which ultimately led to the fatal incident, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The child was rushed to an area hospital after first responders treated her and she was later airlifted to the VCU Children's Hospital in Richmond in critical condition after testing positive for fentanyl.

Warrants served at the house where the child was staying led to the seizure of a host of drugs, officials said, and a fourth child who was a "close relative" also in the house tested positive for cocaine.

The 9-month-old died on Sunday, Dec. 3. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is now working to determine the cause of death.

Following the investigation, Diamonde and Foster were arrested, the agency announced on Friday.

Diamonde, 35, was charged with:

Child abuse;

Four counts of child endangerment;

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug with intent to distribute;

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

Providing a false ID to law enforcement;

Three counts of child abuse;

Felony murder;

Probation violations out of Prince William County;

Capias.

Foster, 49, was charged with:

Child abuse;

Four counts of child endangerment;

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug with intent to distribute;

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

Three counts of child abuse;

Felony murder.

No information about their next court appearance was released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.