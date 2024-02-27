Overcast 61°

Armed, Suspended DUI Driver Crashes While Fleeing Cops In Arlington: Police

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after police say he crashed his car while fleeing police late Monday, Feb. 26 in Arlington.

Abraham Mansaray Jr.

 Photo Credit: Arlington Police Department
Abraham Mansaray Jr., of Woodbridge, was driving erratically with improper registration and a suspended license when police tried to stop him on Columbia Pike at S. Scott Street around 11 p.m., Arlington County police said.

Mansaray failed to stop and fled the scene, during which he struck another vehicle and crashed. Mansaray got out of his vehicle and ran from the area. 

Responding officers canvassed the area, found Mansaray, and arrested him. He was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation. The victim he struck suffered minor injuries, police said. 

During the course of the investigation, a firearm was recovered from the Mansaray's vehicle, according to police. 

Mansarah arrested and charged with Eluding, Hit and Run, Driving Under the Influence, Driving with a Suspended License and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. 

