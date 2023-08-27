Arlington Inmate Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

Abonesh Woldegeorges, 73, died on Sunday, Aug. 27, when she was found unresponsive in her cell at the Arlington County Detention Facility, according to officials.

Deputies say that they found Woldegeorges unresponsive in her cell shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Corrections officers then provided first aid until paramedics could arrive and she was rushed to the Virginia Hospital Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Woldegeorges was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 13 and charged with trespassing by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority before she was taken to the jail. She had been awaiting a transport to Loudoun County to address a prior trespassing incident, officials noted.

A death investigation has now been launched, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Woldegeorges’ exact cause and manner of death.

