'Arctic Blast:' Snow, Ice To Threaten Northeast After Windy, Rainy Start To Weekend

Thursday, Jan. 11 will be partly sunny with a high near 45 while Friday, Jan. 12 will be the same, before rain begins in the evening, the National Weather Service says.

The heaviest rain will fall at night and could result in major flooding adding to the damage for the mid-week storm.

Wind gusts could hit up to 50 mph but should settle down come Saturday, Jan. 13, which will be rainy, the NWS said.

Early next week will be sunny and cold but come Jan. 14, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York, and New England, are facing a snow and ice threat, according to the AccuWeather.

This threat of an "arctic blast" could last through Jan. 17 and "wintry precipitation" is possible in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, the AccuWeather says.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

