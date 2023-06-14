A Few Clouds 83°

Apartment Fire Leaves 16 Displaced In Northeast DC (Developing)

Smoke was sent billowing through the air in Northeast DC on Wednesday morning when a fast-moving fire was sparked in the upper floors of an apartment building, landing several families in a precarious position.

The scene of the fire in the 5800 block of Field Place NE.
The scene of the fire in the 5800 block of Field Place NE. Photo Credit: @dcfireems
Zak Failla
At least 16 people were displaced on Wednesday, June 14, when a blaze broke out in the second floor of a three-story building in the 5800 block of Field Place NE, officials say.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the apartment complex at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, and it was declared under control shortly before 4 p.m., according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

