Apartment Fire Leaves 16 Displaced In Northeast DC (Developing)

At least 16 people were displaced on Wednesday, June 14, when a blaze broke out in the second floor of a three-story building in the 5800 block of Field Place NE, officials say.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the apartment complex at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, and it was declared under control shortly before 4 p.m., according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

