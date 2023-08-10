Alert Issued For Missing 3-Year-Old Boy In Southeast DC

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down Michell Edwards, who was reported missing by his family.

The child was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the 5200 block of Fitch Street SE.

Edwards was described as having a light complexion with light brown hair in corn rows, and brown eyes. He stands at approximately 3-feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a black shirt, and Navy blue shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the child or his whereabouts has been asked to call the department's Youth and Family Services Division by calling (202) 727-9099 or 911.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.