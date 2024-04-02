Acrobatic Robber Caught On Camera Wanted For Stealing Register From Southeast DC Eatery (Video)

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted robber who got creative while targeting a Subway restaurant in Southeast DC last month.

On Tuesday, the agency released a new surveillance footage of the robber, who jumped over the counter and stole a cash register shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Friday, March 15 in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE.

In the video, the suspect - wearing a purple hat and purple mask covering his face - can be seen pacing back and forth while other customers were in the store before leaving and coming back.

He then leapt over the counter protecting employees and rifled through several draws, taking out a computer and then tossing the register over the counter.

The suspect then leapt back over the counter, was temporarily delayed when his shirt got caught on the glass, and then ran out less than two minutes later.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robbery has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

