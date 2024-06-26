Gordon Ramsay Hands Out Slices, High-Fives To DC Residents At New Pizza Joint (Video)

Known both for his dishes and demeanor in the kitchen, the chef was all smiles while handing out slices, even giving one young fan a high-five after she requested one.

In a video posted on social media by the restaurant's team, the esteemed chef and TV personality carefully crafted the pie before sharing some slices and the high-five to a little girls sporting a sign that declared her his number one fan.

Ramsay - who suffered serious injuries in a Connecticut crash earlier this month - opened Street Pizza in early June in a prime spot on 7th Street NW, representing his first in the US after he opened several overseas.

It is his third restaurant in DC, joining Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips and Hell's Kitchen in The Wharf.

