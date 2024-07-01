Swimmer's Body Recovered From Potomac River: DC Fire And EMS (Developing)

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on July 1, first responders were called to make a water rescue on the river at the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Witnesses on the bridge said that they reported seeing the victim in the water, leading to a heavy response.

Shortly after the initial alert was issued by DC Fire and EMS personnel, officials confirmed that they recovered the body, though the swimmer was pronounced dead.

The incident is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department. No details about the victim have been provided.

It marks the second time this summer that a swimmer was killed swimming in the Potomac.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

