Aaron Bushnell identified himself in the video he streamed on Twitch and was shared to a page called Free Palestine, and goes on to say he will "no longer be complicit in genocide," referring to the Palestinian people of Gaza.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, a spokesman for the Israeli Embassy said.

Bushnell said his suffering would pale in comparison to what the people of Gaza have been experiencing, before setting his phone on the ground in front of the embassy and dousing himself in what appears to be gasoline, and lighting himself on fire.

Bushnell can be heard screaming "Free Palestine," as flames ravage his body. Firefighters arrived in minutes with fire extinguishers, before Bushnell was taken to a hospital.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force confirmed Bushnell's identity to CNN. The Washington Post confirmed the man died at a local hospital.

A press officer with the Israeli Embassy said no Embassy staff were injured and are safe.

Thousands of Gazans have died since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, when Hamas carried out a terror attack killing approximately 1,200 people in Israel. Israel has since waged war against Hamas.

