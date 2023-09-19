Virginia Police Celebrated For Ballin' Out With Community (Video)

The Charlottsville officers are going viral in a clip, liked more than 3.9 million times as of Monday, Sept. 18, showing them shooting some hoops with locals.

The officers nailed a rebound, then a no-look pass, and the icing on the cake? A three-point shot: Swish.

Not only did Team Blue score a point, but also some kudos with the community.

"This is how you build relationships with the neighborhood you're protecting and serving," one person commented. "MUCH RESPECT TO THE OFFICER AND OTHERS LIKE THEM!!!👏🏾"

"This is what you call 'community' policing and how it should be," another said. "The community feeling safe around the police and having a great relationship with them. The youth should be looking at cops as their heroes and mentors — not as people they need to be scared from and fear death."

