Violence at Alexandria High School Prompts Virtual Classes, Increased Police Patrols In Area

Around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 18, chaos erupted at Alexandria City High School when two school resource officers responded to reports of multiple fights breaking out in hallways and the cafeteria, according to police.

Alexandria Public Schools Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt called the incidents "disheartening and concerning," while announcing that there will be no in-person instruction at any ACHS campus on Thursday or Friday, with students learning virtually.

"I would also like to express how disheartening and concerning it was to learn about the unacceptable behaviors and actions taken by some of our students that resulted in injuries to staff and students," she said.

"Our school community deserves better and counts on us to provide a safe place for teaching and learning."

According to the Alexandria Police Department, two students have been criminally charged with assault and battery, while one student was reportedly injured and left with their parents to receive treatment at a clinic.

While a media report suggested that a student was stabbed, police say there is no evidence to support that claim at this stage of the investigation, they noted.

Authorities are also reviewing a video circulating on social media showing a woman lying on the ground after a fall. Police say she refused medical attention and declined to file a report.

As part of their updated patrol strategy, Alexandria police announced an increased presence in and around the school’s perimeter neighborhoods and nearby retail spaces to prevent further altercations.

“Schools should be safe learning environments for our kids,” Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire said. “Inciting violence and disorder within a school is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"As a community, we must support our kids by equipping them with the tools and constructive coping mechanisms to process emotions, and our school resource officers are key in doing so.”

Kay-Wyatt said that she will be meeting with administrators before Winter Break to devise a plan for new measures that will be implemented when classes resume on Monday, Jan. 6.

"I do want to share with families at this time that the plan will include severe consequences for any disruptive behavior," she added. "We recognize that this situation may have caused stress and concern for our students and families."

