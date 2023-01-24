Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong

The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans.

Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insult to injury immediately after making the bucket.

After making the shot in the closing seconds, Collins pumped his fist in celebration, but wound up accidentally cold-cocking Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski straight in the throat, sending the five-star seven-footer to the floor, though no foul was called by refs on the floor.

Collins was clearly apologetic on the court after the incident, throwing up his hands, and following a review, the referees opted not only to not call the foul flagrant, they opted not to penalize Virginia Tech at all and play resumed.

"MJ Collins making the two-point basket and a fist pump that accidentally catches Kyle Filipowski in the neck on the celebration," ESPN announcer Cory Alexander explained while the refs were reviewing the play. The incident was ultimately deemed accidental and no foul was called.

A flagrant foul would have led to two free throws for Filipowski to tie the game, then Duke would have gotten the ball back with a chance to potentially win. A common foul would have given the freshman center a chance to be a hero.

The taste in the Blue Devils’ mouths got worse both literally and figuratively from there after the no-call, as Filipowski was caught on camera getting physically ill as the teen hunched over at his seat on the bench before returning to the action without missing a beat.

Duke took an errant 3-pointer on the ensuing possession and Virginia Tech held on to claim a 78-75 win over the renowned Blue Blood program, which will face another tough top-20 test against Virginia in early February.

Meanwhile, the Hokies improved to 12-8, though this was just the squad’s second conference victory so far this season.

