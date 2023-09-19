Search Launched For Missing Alexandria Man

Jaime Serrano was last seen on the 5700 block of Harwich Court on Sunday, Sept. 17, around 4:30 a.m. driving his light blue Toyota RAV4.

HE was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black hat, and ski mask. He is believed to be endangered due to health concerns.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to call APD’s non emergency line at 703-746-4444.

