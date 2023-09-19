A Few Clouds 62°

Search Launched For Missing Alexandria Man

A large-scale search is under way for an Alexandria man missing since the weekend.

Jaime Serrano
Jaime Serrano Photo Credit: Alexandria PD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Jaime Serrano was last seen on the 5700 block of Harwich Court on Sunday, Sept. 17, around 4:30 a.m. driving his light blue Toyota RAV4.

HE was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black hat, and ski mask. He is believed to be endangered due to health concerns.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to call APD’s non emergency line at 703-746-4444.

