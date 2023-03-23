Two Teachers Accused Of Inappropriate Relationships With Students On Same Day In VA: Sheriff

Two teachers in Virginia are facing charges for alleged inappropriate relationships that they carried on with students in Frederick County.

Emily Walker, a PE teacher and basketball coach at Frederick County Middle School, and Matthew Geyer, a teacher’s aide at Sherando High School, have both been arrested following an investigation into separate allegations of reckless behavior, officials announced on Thursday, March 23.

The investigation into the pair was launched two weeks ago, when school officials notified Frederick County School Resource Officers about the situation inside each building involving the teachers.

It is alleged that Walker had inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old student on multiple occasions, including hundreds of texts that were exchanged between the two over the course of several weeks.

Some of those messages indicated an “escalation in expectations of physical contact,” according to the sheriff’s office, and it was also determined that the teen victim, who has since turned 13, also met with Walker on school property, where they allegedly kissed.

The teacher's aide allegedly had a nonsexual sexual encounter with a 16-year-old boy that he met through a social media app a few months ago. The investigation determined that Geyer and the victim allegedly met off school grounds at the minor’s home, where sexual contact was made.

Walker was arrested and charged with a felony of taking indecent liberties with a child. She turned herself in at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Facility to be booked on the charge.

Geyer was arrested and is being held without bond at the detention facility after being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.