Superintendent, Assistant Principal Depart After Student Shoots Teacher In VA: Reports

Some school officials in Virginia are reportedly leaving their posts in the wake of an elementary school student shooting his teacher in front of classmates in Newport News earlier this month.

Newport News Schools Superintendent George Parker III is reportedly out effective as of Feb. 1, according to reports, while Richneck Elementary Assistant Principal Ebony Parker will also be leaving her spot following the Jan. 6 shooting of Abigail Zwerner by a 6-year-old child.

Dr. Michele Mitchell has reportedly been appointed as the interim superintendent while the district searches for a permanent replacement.

According to WTOP, the school board announced that Superintendent Parker “will be relieved of his duties” as superintendent after five years, while Principal Parker resigned, the New York Post and other outlets reported.

The move comes after a lawyer advocating for Zwerner made allegations that school administrators were advised that the child may be plotting something nefarious, but never followed through, despite multiple reports of questionable behavior by teachers.

It is alleged that on the day of the shooting, administrators were approached by teachers on the day of the shooting who said the boy threatened to beat up another child. Another reportedly searched the boy’s backpack, but he was able to hide the weapon.

A third claimed that a distressed student approached them and said the boy showed him the gun during recess and threatened to shoot him if he told anyone, the AP reported.

The two are believed to be the first two administrators from the Newport News School District to leave their posts following the shooting.

Students at Richneck are scheduled to return to class on Monday, Jan. 30 after a hiatus while the community recovered from the shooting.

