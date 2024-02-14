Repeat Offender Selling Kilos Of Fentanyl In Virginia Sentenced For Drug, Weapon Trafficking

Carrington Hammond, 29, who has been prosecuted multiple times for drug and weapons offenses, according to officials, has been sentenced after being busted with an illegal weapon and host of drugs inside an Alexandria apartment.

Prosecutors say that Hammond worked with Arizona-based suppliers and local dealers to sell kilo-gram levels of fentanyl in Virginia.

The packages would be mailed across the country to him in Alexandria, each containing tens of thousands of counterfeit pills, which had the appearance of being oxycodone, but were in fact, laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl.

Hammond also trafficked fentanyl in its powder form, as well as cocaine in Virginia.

According to court documents, Hammond also sold multiple weapons during his conspiracy that were recovered by police investigators, including an illegal "ghost gun."

In August last year, officials say that police executed a search of an Alexandria apartment that Hammond and his cohorts used during their operation. During that search, police seized:

More than five kilograms of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl;

Over two kilograms of fentanyl powder;

Over one kilogram of cocaine;

2.5 kilograms of marijuana;

Two firearms.

One firearm was hidden under a couch cushion, prosecutors said, and the other was a semi-automatic weapon kept loaded next to a safe containing a kilogram of fentanyl.

"Hammond had been prosecuted multiple times at the state level for drug and firearm-related offenses, as well as violent crimes," they noted. "Three of his charged co-conspirators are scheduled to be sentenced on (Monday) February 20."

