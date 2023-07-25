Police ID Victim Of Shooting That Shook Alexandria

Eric Holmes Jr., 29, was found dead on the 800 block of W Glebe Road Monday, July 24 around 11:30 a.m., city officials said.

Police are searching for a silver Nissan Rogue in connection to the incident.

Holmes is survived by a 7-year-old son, Fox5 reports citing Janet Alston, the mother of the boy.

The city's mayor Justin Wilson said the recent spike in violence has him "deeply concerned, shocked, and frustrated."

He vowed to help end the cycle.

Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes says he's outraged. In all his 30 years of living here, he hasn't seen violence this bad.

