Woodbridge Man Tries Using Hammer In Vicious Attack On Relative: Police

A Woodbridge man was arrested after he attacked a relative in his home on Wednesday July 20, police said.

Nicholas Hylton, 27, allegedly hit his family member in an apartment in the 3500 block of Macon Way, before he picked up a hammer and tried to beat the victim with it, Prince William County Police said.

Hylton and the victim fought over the hammer before the victim got the weapon away from Hylton, officials said. Police said Hylton grabbed the victim by the neck before he fled the apartment.

Officers reported to the residence at around 4:45 a.m. and found the victim suffering from minor injuries, authorities said.

Hylton was located nearby and arrested for attempted malicious wounding, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery, police said.

His court date is pending and he is being held without bond.

