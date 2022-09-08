Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

What's In A Name?: Fredericksburg Woman Who Faked Identity, Arrested

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Claire Kaus
Claire Kaus Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A woman fled from law enforcement in Fredericksburg, when officers discovered she was faking her identity, officials said. 

At around 2:50 p.m. on August 7, Claire Kaus gave officers a fake name, birth date, and social security number in the area of the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

When police questioned Kaus, who had violated her probation, she messed up a fake social security number twice and proceeded to flee from the officer, authorities said.

After a short foot chase, Kaus was taken into custody and charged with false identification to law enforcement, identity theft, obstruction and public intoxication, police said.

Officials said Kaus was also served on the outstanding warrant for her violated probation.

She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, police reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.