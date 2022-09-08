What's In A Name?: Fredericksburg Woman Who Faked Identity, Arrested

A woman fled from law enforcement in Fredericksburg, when officers discovered she was faking her identity, officials said.

At around 2:50 p.m. on August 7, Claire Kaus gave officers a fake name, birth date, and social security number in the area of the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

When police questioned Kaus, who had violated her probation, she messed up a fake social security number twice and proceeded to flee from the officer, authorities said.

After a short foot chase, Kaus was taken into custody and charged with false identification to law enforcement, identity theft, obstruction and public intoxication, police said.

Officials said Kaus was also served on the outstanding warrant for her violated probation.

She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, police reported.

