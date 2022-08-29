Wanted Chesterfield Man Barricades Himself In Home To Dodge Police

A Chesterfield man, who was wanted by police, was arrested after he finally surrendered in a barricade situation, officials said.

On August 28, at around 3:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a call about a person with outstanding warrants who was located at a home in the 1400 block of Preserve Lane, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

When police arrived and tried to speak with 44-year-old Roy White, the suspect avoided them and ran into the residence, officials reported.

Multiple police crews, including a K-9, surrounded the perimeter of the house to encourage White to exit the home, authorities said.

When those efforts did not bring White outside, a drone, the K-9 and the Special Equipment Tactical Team went into the residence, police said.

At around 7:45, White surrendered voluntarily and his charges were pending from the Fredericksburg Police Department, officials reported.

