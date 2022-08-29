Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Wanted Chesterfield Man Barricades Himself In Home To Dodge Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Hiding Inside the House
Hiding Inside the House Photo Credit: Pixabay/Liebre

A Chesterfield man, who was wanted by police, was arrested after he finally surrendered in a barricade situation, officials said.

On August 28, at around 3:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a call about a person with outstanding warrants who was located at a home in the 1400 block of Preserve Lane, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

When police arrived and tried to speak with 44-year-old Roy White, the suspect avoided them and ran into the residence, officials reported.

Multiple police crews, including a K-9, surrounded the perimeter of the house to encourage White to exit the home, authorities said.

When those efforts did not bring White outside, a drone, the K-9 and the Special Equipment Tactical Team went into the residence, police said.

At around 7:45, White surrendered voluntarily and his charges were pending from the Fredericksburg Police Department, officials reported.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.