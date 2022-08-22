Contact Us
Virginia Teen Who Killed Mom, Brother In 2020 Pleads Guilty: WTOP

AJ Goldbloom
Read More Stories
Levi Norwood
Levi Norwood Photo Credit: Fauquier County Sheriff's Office

A Fauquier County teen pled guilty to murder charges for the death of his family members on Valentine's Day in 2020, WTOP reported.

On February 14, 2020, Levi Norwood, who is now 19, shot and killed his mother, Jennifer, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt, the website said.

In 2020, Norwood's girlfriend allegedly said he was depressed, anxious, and schizophrenic, and that he mentioned to her that he wanted to kill his mother on the day he shot her, WTOP said.

Though Norwood's attorney initially wanted the teen to plea not guilty by reason of insanity, Norwood has proved competent to stand trial, WTOP said.

Click here to read WTOP's full story.

