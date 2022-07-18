Contact Us
VA Woman Vanishes After Church

AJ Goldbloom
Shanitia Eure-Lewis
Shanitia Eure-Lewis Photo Credit: Virginia State Police

A massive search was launched for a 35-year-old woman who went missing after leaving church over the weekend. 

Shanitia Eure-Lewis, was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. outside Gethsemane Baptist Church at 5405 Roanoke Avenue, Virginia State Police said.

She was last wearing creme pinstripe shirt and pants and tan flats, police reported. She was described as 5'7, 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Anyone with information on Eure's whereabouts is asked to call 757-928-4245.

