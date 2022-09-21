US Marshals Nab Kidnapper, Recover Child In DC: Authorities

A man was arrested in connection to a missing West Virginia child, who was recently found in D.C., officials said.

Law enforcement issued a warrant for Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from custodian, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.

Around 24 hours later, Fitzhugh was taken into custody in the 100 block of Wayne Place in D.C., and the child was found shortly after, law enforcement said.

Fitzhugh is a father himself, according to his Facebook page. There was no information given on the relationship between Fitzhugh and the child.

