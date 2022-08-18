Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Two Suspects In Custody After Motel 6 Armed Robbery: Stafford Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Earl Wadlington and Robert Cory
Earl Wadlington and Robert Cory Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

Two Stafford men were arrested for robbing a local Motel 6, police said.

At around 8 p.m. on August 16, deputies responded to the motel at 401 Warrenton Road, after the victim reported that one suspect kicked down his room door and demanded money with a knife, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the second suspect was posted outside the room as a lookout.

An officer, who was at a gas station nearby, received the suspects' descriptions and located 31-year-old Earl Wadlington, the suspect who robbed the victim at knifepoint, officials said.

Wadlington had two knives in his pocket, police said.

In the parking lot of the motel, another officer encountered the suspect who acted as a lookout, and when the officer approached him, the suspect sped off into Rappahannock Landing, officials said.

Stafford police said they secured the area and brought in a K-9, who alerted them as they approached the river in their search.

The suspect, 30-year-old Robert Cory, who concealed himself in the underbrush, was ordered to surrender, but did not come out of hiding until the K-9 approached and bit him, authorities reported.

Cory was treated for the bite and taken into custody, police said.

Wadlington was charged with assault and battery, robbery, breaking and entering and conspiracy, officials said.

His lookout, Cory, was charged with eluding, robbery, breaking and entering and ammunition possession by a felon, police reported.

They were both held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.