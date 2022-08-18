Two Suspects In Custody After Motel 6 Armed Robbery: Stafford Police

Two Stafford men were arrested for robbing a local Motel 6, police said.

At around 8 p.m. on August 16, deputies responded to the motel at 401 Warrenton Road, after the victim reported that one suspect kicked down his room door and demanded money with a knife, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the second suspect was posted outside the room as a lookout.

An officer, who was at a gas station nearby, received the suspects' descriptions and located 31-year-old Earl Wadlington, the suspect who robbed the victim at knifepoint, officials said.

Wadlington had two knives in his pocket, police said.

In the parking lot of the motel, another officer encountered the suspect who acted as a lookout, and when the officer approached him, the suspect sped off into Rappahannock Landing, officials said.

Stafford police said they secured the area and brought in a K-9, who alerted them as they approached the river in their search.

The suspect, 30-year-old Robert Cory, who concealed himself in the underbrush, was ordered to surrender, but did not come out of hiding until the K-9 approached and bit him, authorities reported.

Cory was treated for the bite and taken into custody, police said.

Wadlington was charged with assault and battery, robbery, breaking and entering and conspiracy, officials said.

His lookout, Cory, was charged with eluding, robbery, breaking and entering and ammunition possession by a felon, police reported.

They were both held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.