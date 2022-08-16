Two Suspects Arrested In Virginia Beach Homicide Investigation: Police

Two men were arrested for their involvement in a Virginia Beach homicide.

On July 20 at around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane, where they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Virginia Beach police.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old, died from his injuries, and the other victim, an 18-year-old, was in stable condition, officials said.

Jonathon Cook-Lawrence, 20, of North Carolina was arrested that day for accessory after the fact and was extradited back to Virginia Beach, authorities reported.

On August 11, the second suspect, Joshua James, 18, was charged with second degree murder, malicious wounding, and other related offenses, police said.

