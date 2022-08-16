Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Two Suspects Arrested In Virginia Beach Homicide Investigation: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Joshua James and Jonathon Cook-Lawrence
Joshua James and Jonathon Cook-Lawrence Photo Credit: Virginia Beach Police Department

Two men were arrested for their involvement in a Virginia Beach homicide.

On July 20 at around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane, where they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Virginia Beach police.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old, died from his injuries, and the other victim, an 18-year-old, was in stable condition, officials said.

Jonathon Cook-Lawrence, 20, of North Carolina was arrested that day for accessory after the fact and was extradited back to Virginia Beach, authorities reported.

On August 11, the second suspect, Joshua James, 18, was charged with second degree murder, malicious wounding, and other related offenses, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.