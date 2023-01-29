Teen On Teen Violence: One Dead, One Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Alexandria: Police

One teenager is dead and a second is facing a weapon charge in Alexandria following a fatal late-night shooting on Friday night.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers from the Arlington Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police say that officers discovered one victim, a 17-year-old, non-city resident whose name has not been released, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital by first responders, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation led detectives to identify a 17-year-old Arlington boy - whose name also has not been released - and he was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession f a firearm by a person under 18.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with tips has been asked to contact Det. Matthew Kramarik at the Arlington Police Department with the information by calling (703) 746-6650 or the agency’s non-emergency line at (703) 746-4444.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.