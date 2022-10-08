Customs and Border Patrol officers seized another shipment of counterfeit diabetic socks headed to Loudoun County, officials said.

On July 29, law enforcement found 165,707 pairs of diabetic socks that violated the Cotton seal at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, just after they seized over 100,000 counterfeit pairs two weeks prior, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

This shipment looked too familiar, as it resembled the first seized shipment of Hugh Ugoli diabetic socks from Turkey on July 13, authorities said.

The socks, which bore an unauthorized "Seal of Cotton", were appraised at more than $2.6 million had they been authentic, officials reported.

Diabetic socks are non-elastic to prevent swelling and pressure, and any decrease in standard quality can jeopardize the health of those with diabetes, according to authorities.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.