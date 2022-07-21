Contact Us
Support Surges For Springfield Mother Of 5 Brutally Murdered By Husband

AJ Goldbloom
Evelin and Her Family, Jose Mejia
Evelin and Her Family, Jose Mejia Photo Credit: GoFundMe and Fairfax County Police

Five children will live the rest of their lives without their mother after she was brutally stabbed to death by who police say was her husband in Virginia.

Support was surging for Evelin Cali's children days after Jose Mejia was captured in South Carolina and charged in her murder.

Two GoFundMe pages had raised a total of $14,000 to cover funeral costs and provide for Evelin's four children, in addition to her nephew, who she had been raising: Astrid, Kenneth, Daniel, Alex, and Bella.

A relative said Mejia called and admitted he had stabbed her before leaving his wallet behind and fleeing in his Honda HRV, police reported Mejia was found and arrested after fleeing to South Carolina on Monday, July 18, officials said. 

Many of Evelin's close friends and family took to Facebook to express their condolences. 

Click here or click here to donate.

