Standard Traffic Stop Turns Into Assault Of Police Officer In Stafford

A standard traffic stop by an officer turned into an assault incident in Stafford, police said.On August 14, at around 10 a.m., an officer saw a driver speeding at 62 mph in a 45 mph zone and initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Port Aquia Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement asked for the driver's license and registration, but the driver refused multiple times, leading to his arrest, police reported.

When the officer tried to get the driver, 30-year-old Dominique Santiful, out of his car to arrest him, Santiful resisted and smacked the officer's hand away, authorities said.

Santiful then reached for a handgun in his center console, before the officer was able to pull him out of the vehicle and handcuff him, police said.

The suspect was charged with driving while suspended, failure to identify himself to law enforcement, assault on law enforcement, and other related offenses, law enforcement reported.

Santiful was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and his handgun, which was determined to be lawfully possessed, was held for safekeeping by police, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.