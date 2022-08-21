Stafford Traffic Control Employee Fires Gun Outside Workplace During Tantrum

A Stafford man was arrested for firing his gun at work in a fit of rage, police said.

Just before 11 a.m. on August 19, police responded to Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road, where they discovered that an employee fired a gun during a verbal dispute with another employee, Stafford police said.

John Evans, 43, left the workplace to grab the handgun from his truck, before firing the weapon into the ground, officials reported.

Evans' gunfire narrowly missed the other employee's tire and another employee suffered a medical emergency during the incident, police said.

The suspect fled to his car and was located by police at a nearby church, authorities said.

Evans, along with his 9mm handgun, were removed from his car and he was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon, officials said.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, according to Stafford police.

