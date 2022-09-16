Stafford Student Faces Vandalism Charges For Shattered Bus Windshield: Police

A Stafford County student is facing charges after they vandalized a school bus, officials said.

Before 5 p.m. on September 14, a student damaged a school bus located in the 200 block of Poplar Road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The student allegedly chucked a water bottle at the school bus while they were in a different bus driving by, authorities said.

The bottle shattered the front windshield, but the driver of the damaged bus was not injured and could stop the bus safely, police said.

Police are potentially charging this student with vandalism and throwing a missile at a moving vehicle, sources said.

