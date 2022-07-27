Stafford Hit-Run Suspect Tried To Hide In Secure Government Facility: Police

An 18-year-old tried to hide inside a secure government facility after he caused a hit and run in Stafford, police said.

On July 26 at around 12 p.m., Calvin Thomas was pulling out of a Hardee's in the 500 block of Warenton Road, when he crashed into a tractor trailer, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas fled the scene and climbed a fence into a government facility, trapping himself inside while trying to hide from authorities, police reported.

He left behind his wrecked car, the tractor trailer he hit, and another car he crashed into due to the impact of first collision, officials said.

Authorities said no one was injured and while Thomas was running from the wreck, an individual who witnessed the incident followed him and alerted law enforcement of his whereabouts.

After a few minutes of hiding, Thomas was located inside the property by local police and FBI agents, officials said.

Thomas was charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving, trespassing, and other related offenses, police reported.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

